Previous
Next
Kiwifruit vines by dide
Photo 4453

Kiwifruit vines

The Bay of Plenty area of NZ has a climate suited for all sorts of fruit growing. Here are some of the many, many acres of kiwifruit vines. We were riding our bikes way down this no exit sideroad for a bit of a 'nosey'.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these repetitions, I had no idea they grew like this.
March 10th, 2026  
Hazel ace
I love kiwi fruit and had never thought of how they might grow!
March 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact