Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4453
Kiwifruit vines
The Bay of Plenty area of NZ has a climate suited for all sorts of fruit growing. Here are some of the many, many acres of kiwifruit vines. We were riding our bikes way down this no exit sideroad for a bit of a 'nosey'.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4454
photos
153
followers
108
following
1220% complete
View this month »
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2026 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kiwifruit
,
waihi
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these repetitions, I had no idea they grew like this.
March 10th, 2026
Hazel
ace
I love kiwi fruit and had never thought of how they might grow!
March 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close