The little green beetle by dide
The little green beetle

We were sitting having a picnic at ANZAC Bay near Waihi Beach, when this cute little car arrived. It's my favourite colour and it was so very well kept.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Dianne

Diana ace
What a great shot, beautiful scenery too.
March 10th, 2026  
Hazel ace
How special it is!
March 10th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
I love vauxwagons of the old style and this one is genuine!
March 10th, 2026  
