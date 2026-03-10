Sign up
Previous
Photo 4454
The little green beetle
We were sitting having a picnic at ANZAC Bay near Waihi Beach, when this cute little car arrived. It's my favourite colour and it was so very well kept.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
vw
,
beetle
,
waihi
,
lime-green
,
anzac-bay
Diana
What a great shot, beautiful scenery too.
March 10th, 2026
Hazel
How special it is!
March 10th, 2026
Maggiemae
I love vauxwagons of the old style and this one is genuine!
March 10th, 2026
