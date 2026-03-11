Sign up
Previous
Photo 4455
Big tree, little cyclist
Another from our weekend away. I loved the juxtaposition of the close tree, making Chook look tiny!
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
2
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4455
photos
153
followers
108
following
1220% complete
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2026 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
cyclist
,
waihi
,
waihi-beach
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , love the silhouettes with the near tree making Chook look so tiny ! fav
March 11th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Clever focus - it's something to appreciate! fav
March 11th, 2026
