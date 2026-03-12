Sign up
Previous
Photo 4456
Waihi Beach
Waihi Beach is a lovely long beach with golden sand. It's a popular place but I managed to catch it with no people in close view. There are some nice cycleways around here to explore.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
3
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2026 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waihi
,
waihi-beach
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful beach and scenery.
March 12th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful beach - peaceful and calm!
March 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful view
March 12th, 2026
