Waihi Beach

Waihi Beach is a lovely long beach with golden sand. It's a popular place but I managed to catch it with no people in close view. There are some nice cycleways around here to explore.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful beach and scenery.
March 12th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful beach - peaceful and calm!
March 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful view
March 12th, 2026  
