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Photo 4457
Poi
I am staying overnight at school to help with the Kapahaka (Māori dance and song group). They are such a dedicated group of kids and are practicing for a competition next week. These are the poi (pronounced poy) they use as part of the display.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th March 2026 5:11pm
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school
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kapahaka
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