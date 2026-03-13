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Poi by dide
Photo 4457

Poi

I am staying overnight at school to help with the Kapahaka (Māori dance and song group). They are such a dedicated group of kids and are practicing for a competition next week. These are the poi (pronounced poy) they use as part of the display.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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