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Acapella by dide
Photo 4458

Acapella

It's been a full on weekend. First, the sleepover at school and then a full day supporting the kapahaka kids. Then last night, there was a Variety Show, which members of the camera club had been asked to take photos of. It was a fundraiser for the local coastguard who need a new boat. They need to raise $1,200,000 and so far have raised $200,000. All the artists for the Variety Show donated their time, so the evening should be mostly profit. This local acapella group were extremely talented and had a good variety of songs.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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