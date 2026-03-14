Acapella

It's been a full on weekend. First, the sleepover at school and then a full day supporting the kapahaka kids. Then last night, there was a Variety Show, which members of the camera club had been asked to take photos of. It was a fundraiser for the local coastguard who need a new boat. They need to raise $1,200,000 and so far have raised $200,000. All the artists for the Variety Show donated their time, so the evening should be mostly profit. This local acapella group were extremely talented and had a good variety of songs.