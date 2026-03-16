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Photo 4460
Jenni
This up and coming country pop singer was also donating her time to the coastguard fundraiser. She is a very talented young lady and the crowd loved her style. Even better, she was born and bred in our little town and has got her name out there!
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th March 2026 7:43pm
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show
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singer
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talent
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variety-show
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2026
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