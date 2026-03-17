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Previous
Photo 4461
If only dogs could read...
and also train their owners to pick up the mess, then our parks and recreation areas would be far nicer!
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2026 11:47am
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dog
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Diana
ace
So funny ;-)
March 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Blame the owners !
March 17th, 2026
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