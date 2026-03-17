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If only dogs could read... by dide
Photo 4461

If only dogs could read...

and also train their owners to pick up the mess, then our parks and recreation areas would be far nicer!
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Diana ace
So funny ;-)
March 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Blame the owners !
March 17th, 2026  
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