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Previous
Photo 4462
Learning
Don’t you just love the stance? Quinn loves anything to do with farming and machinery. He insisted on going along to watch the puncture being fixed on the trailer tyre.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone 15
Taken
17th March 2026 6:15pm
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rural
,
farm
,
grandson
Babs
ace
He is soaking in all, the knowledge
March 18th, 2026
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