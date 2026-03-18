Previous
Learning by dide
Photo 4462

Learning

Don’t you just love the stance? Quinn loves anything to do with farming and machinery. He insisted on going along to watch the puncture being fixed on the trailer tyre.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
He is soaking in all, the knowledge
March 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact