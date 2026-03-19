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Nearly ready! by dide
Photo 4463

Nearly ready!

I am after a minimalistic landscape image for camera club. I thought I'd better get up and investigate this maize crop, as I imagine it will be harvested any day now.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Maggiemae ace
Can't believe there is so many corn fields ! fav
March 20th, 2026  
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