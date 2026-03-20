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Previous
Photo 4464
Late afternoon
Out riding my bike this afternoon and I loved the long shadow. It's tricky riding a bike while trying to take an image....
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th March 2026 5:38pm
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shadow
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bike
Maggiemae
ace
A bit like a 'penny farthing' with these long shadows!
March 20th, 2026
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