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Late afternoon by dide
Photo 4464

Late afternoon

Out riding my bike this afternoon and I loved the long shadow. It's tricky riding a bike while trying to take an image....
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Maggiemae ace
A bit like a 'penny farthing' with these long shadows!
March 20th, 2026  
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