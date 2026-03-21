Mere

Today I went to a huge multi-cultural festival in a nearby town. It ran all day and involved hundreds of kids between 5-13 years old. Our school had a kapahaka (dance and singing) group - the same group that spent most of last weekend staying at school and rigorously practicing for the event. The kids did us proud! This is Mere, a dedicated, talented wonderful woman who trained the group. At this point, she had just had two groups from different schools come off the stage and she was feeling somewhat relieved. She was so proud of the way they had performed, but really, it was full credit to her!