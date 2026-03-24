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By gum! by dide
Photo 4468

By gum!

This lovely gum tree is in the maize paddock, which looks nice, but must be a pain for all the contractors. After a long dry spell, there is big rain predicted over the next few days, so the maize harvest will grind to a halt for a while.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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