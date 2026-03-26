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Photo 4470
The wibble wobble fence
Late afternoon shadows on my bike ride the other day.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th March 2026 5:17pm
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fence
,
rural
,
farm
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
March 27th, 2026
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