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Watching… by dide
Photo 4471

Watching…

Love these three kids! They play well together and are lots of fun. Here they are watching uncle Josh washing the tractor.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Beverley ace
Lovely shot…. Bet they want to help…
March 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Goo capture
March 27th, 2026  
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