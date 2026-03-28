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Previous
Photo 4472
Success!
Rudy and Ida are camping overnight with us at Ambury Park. Chook took the trainer wheels off her bike and after a few rounds of practice with one of us running alongside, she was off on her own! We can’t claim to have taught her as she just did it!
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th March 2026 5:43pm
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camping
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grandkids
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ambury
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ambury-regionl-park
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