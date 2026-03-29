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Previous
Photo 4473
Feeding Connor
We have had such fun with these two at Ambury Park. It’s nice staying, as you can see the animals either before the crowd arrives or after everyone has left. Both the kids love the animals, the freedom, and we love taking them there.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th March 2026 5:21pm
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animals
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horse
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grandkids
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ambury-regional-park
Hazel
ace
A tender capture!
March 29th, 2026
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