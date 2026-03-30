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Connor by dide
Photo 4474

Connor

Connor is such a gentle old fellow, standing still munching on hay while Ida climbed up to pat him.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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