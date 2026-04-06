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Camping buddies by dide
Photo 4481

Camping buddies

Clowning around on the Awhitu walkway today. Three generations and such great camping buddies - my sister, niece and great niece. After our walk, they all had a swim. We had a lovely time and had fine weather for all four days.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 6th, 2026  
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