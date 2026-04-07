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Photo 4482
Pizza night
We were camping at Easter with family from 4 different households, so we had shared meals. Interestingly, we pretty much all planned similar menus. Sausages, salads - and this night we had pizzas - cooked on the barbecue.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th April 2026 5:11pm
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pizza
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camping
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awhitu
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awhitu-regional-park
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