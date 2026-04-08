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The Refusal by dide
Photo 4483

The Refusal

Aan image from the Rotorua A&P Show a few years ago. This horse refused to go over the jump, but did not unseat the rider. She did so well to stay on board.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Maggiemae ace
She is so young too. you can see that! Brilliant photo!
April 8th, 2026  
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