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Previous
Photo 4483
The Refusal
Aan image from the Rotorua A&P Show a few years ago. This horse refused to go over the jump, but did not unseat the rider. She did so well to stay on board.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th January 2020 11:22am
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show
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horse
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showjumping
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rotorua
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agricultural
Maggiemae
ace
She is so young too. you can see that! Brilliant photo!
April 8th, 2026
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