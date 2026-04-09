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Photo 4484
Sisters
We’ve been away at Whangamata with all my sisters (5 of us girls). On Friday three of us had a lovely beach walk in the misty rain, then coffee afterwards.
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th April 2026 9:41am
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whangamata
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 11th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very appealing shot! Love all the leading lines. Enjoy your special visit.
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
April 11th, 2026
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