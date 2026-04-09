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Sisters by dide
Photo 4484

Sisters

We’ve been away at Whangamata with all my sisters (5 of us girls). On Friday three of us had a lovely beach walk in the misty rain, then coffee afterwards.
9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 11th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very appealing shot! Love all the leading lines. Enjoy your special visit.
April 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
April 11th, 2026  
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