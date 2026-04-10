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Photo 4485
Family
A lovely Indian cuisine dinner with all of us sisters - it must be 18 months to 2 years since we all managed to meet up. Lots to chat about!
10th April 2026
10th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th April 2026 7:12pm
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family
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dinner
,
sisters
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whangamata
Babs
ace
How lovely you are all able to get together
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - all with happy faces !
April 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
How fabulous that must have been.
April 11th, 2026
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