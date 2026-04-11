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Morning tea by dide
Photo 4486

Morning tea

This Black Backed Gull had just caught a large shellfish and was heading off somewhere away from its mates to eat it. It was a misty, drizzly day walking along the beach at Whangamata, but there's always something to see.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
Excellent, home delivery in action
April 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
April 11th, 2026  
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