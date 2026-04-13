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Photo 4488
Three little helpers
We have grandies staying this week. They wanted a ride in the tractor, so we all went over the paddock. It looked so cute seeing them sprinting through the long grass.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th April 2026 9:43am
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rural
,
farm
,
grandkids
,
tractor
Babs
ace
They are so enthusiastic aren't they
April 13th, 2026
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