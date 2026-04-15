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Previous
Photo 4490
The swimmer
Can you see her? That's my sister swimming in the lovely deep water at the mouth of the Whangamata Estuary. She is a keen swimmer and goes to the beach most days of the year for a dip.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th April 2026 11:37am
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beach
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estuary
,
swimmer
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whangamata
Maggiemae
ace
Before the cyclone, of course! Good to see it can be calm!
April 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow the water must real go deep quickly as she seems so close to the shore
April 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks chilly
April 15th, 2026
Dianne
ace
@koalagardens
yes - it’s near the wharf and a deep channel.
April 15th, 2026
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