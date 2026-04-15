Previous
The swimmer by dide
Photo 4490

The swimmer

Can you see her? That's my sister swimming in the lovely deep water at the mouth of the Whangamata Estuary. She is a keen swimmer and goes to the beach most days of the year for a dip.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Before the cyclone, of course! Good to see it can be calm!
April 15th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow the water must real go deep quickly as she seems so close to the shore
April 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks chilly
April 15th, 2026  
Dianne ace
@koalagardens yes - it’s near the wharf and a deep channel.
April 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact