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Nailed it! by dide
Photo 4491

Nailed it!

Ida is doing so well on her bike that I can’t run fast enough to keep up with her anymore! Only problem is that she doesn’t know how to use the brakes to stop….
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Hazel ace
Well done, Ida!
April 16th, 2026  
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