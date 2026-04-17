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Photo 4492
Beach patterns
These lovely patterns were on the beach at Whangamata last weekend. Nice leading lines towards the piece of driftwood.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th April 2026 9:53am
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beach
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patterns
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leading-lines
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whangamata
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