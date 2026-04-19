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Previous
Photo 4494
After the rain...
We had a nice day today, but then late in the afternoon, a storm that had been brewing over the coast finally hit. We had 10 mm of rain in half an hour, then the sun came out again. I raced out and managed to get the double rainbow that followed.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th April 2026 4:23pm
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow they are both perfect
April 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
stunning capture...
April 19th, 2026
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