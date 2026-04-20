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'Elvis' by dide
Photo 4495

'Elvis'

Yesterday our small town hosted there 'Steel and Wheels'. A car display with all types of cars, service vehicles motorbikes etc. As part of the entertainment, Elvis was singing...
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Hazel ace
Such a beautiful outfit!
April 20th, 2026  
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