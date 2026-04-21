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Previous
Photo 4496
Just my colour!
One of the cute cars on display at the Steel and Wheels Show on Sunday. Lime green (or any green for that matter) is a colour that I love.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th April 2026 1:50pm
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green
,
car
,
mini
,
lime-green
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha!! reminds me of my 1st car - except mine was a bright yellow - small but everyone could see me coming !
April 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
I love it too! When BMW brought out the first 320 models in the 70's, they came in pop orange and we had this wonderful yellowy green tone.
April 21st, 2026
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