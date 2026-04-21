Previous
Just my colour! by dide
Photo 4496

Just my colour!

One of the cute cars on display at the Steel and Wheels Show on Sunday. Lime green (or any green for that matter) is a colour that I love.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha!! reminds me of my 1st car - except mine was a bright yellow - small but everyone could see me coming !
April 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
I love it too! When BMW brought out the first 320 models in the 70's, they came in pop orange and we had this wonderful yellowy green tone.
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact