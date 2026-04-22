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Previous
Photo 4497
Evening
The day began with a beautiful sunrise, then finished with an equally beautiful sunset. In between was a lovely autumn day, with warm sunshine and little wind.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd April 2026 6:01pm
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sunset
Babs
ace
What a dramatic sky fav
April 22nd, 2026
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