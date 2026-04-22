Previous
Evening by dide
Photo 4497

Evening

The day began with a beautiful sunrise, then finished with an equally beautiful sunset. In between was a lovely autumn day, with warm sunshine and little wind.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a dramatic sky fav
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact