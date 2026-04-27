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Picture perfect by dide
Photo 4502

Picture perfect

On our bike ride yesterday, we went past this perfect wee church at Awhitu Central. It has a regular Sunday service which is pretty amazing for such a small population in the district.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Islandgirl ace
Wow very pretty church, love the red roof!
April 27th, 2026  
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