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Previous
Photo 4502
Picture perfect
On our bike ride yesterday, we went past this perfect wee church at Awhitu Central. It has a regular Sunday service which is pretty amazing for such a small population in the district.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-6000
Taken
26th April 2026 10:32am
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Islandgirl
ace
Wow very pretty church, love the red roof!
April 27th, 2026
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