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Mid afternoon moon by dide
Photo 4564

Mid afternoon moon

I was out on the bike this afternoon and spotted the cattle on the hillside and even the moon in the sky. The cattle are in great condition - not surprising with all that green grass!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Joan Robillard ace
Very nice scene
June 28th, 2026  
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