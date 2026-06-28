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Previous
Photo 4564
Mid afternoon moon
I was out on the bike this afternoon and spotted the cattle on the hillside and even the moon in the sky. The cattle are in great condition - not surprising with all that green grass!
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th June 2026 3:52pm
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cattle
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moon
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rural
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farm
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice scene
June 28th, 2026
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