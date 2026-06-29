Previous
Beach and farm run by dide
Photo 4565

Beach and farm run

Brooke (in green) had a run at a regional park yesterday. It involved mixed terrain and hills and she completed the course. She does so well to juggle everything and get to the gym as well.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
always a nice place to exercise though
June 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 29th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Good to see the young ones keeping up with their fitness! It beautiful surroundings here!
June 29th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful action capture. It's hard running on sand.
June 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact