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Previous
Photo 4565
Beach and farm run
Brooke (in green) had a run at a regional park yesterday. It involved mixed terrain and hills and she completed the course. She does so well to juggle everything and get to the gym as well.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Taken
29th June 2026 9:31am
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fitness
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daughter
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running
Brigette
ace
always a nice place to exercise though
June 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 29th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Good to see the young ones keeping up with their fitness! It beautiful surroundings here!
June 29th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
Beautiful action capture. It's hard running on sand.
June 29th, 2026
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