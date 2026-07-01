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This morning by dide
Photo 4567

This morning

We had a frost here this morning and this was the view from the orchard. A beautiful sunny day followed a crisp start.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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