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Previous
Photo 4567
This morning
We had a frost here this morning and this was the view from the orchard. A beautiful sunny day followed a crisp start.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st July 2026 7:22am
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home
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rural
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farm
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frost
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