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Previous
Photo 4568
More bare feet
@happypat
noticed on the other photo of cross country that kids were wearing shoes. This shot of the year 5 boys shows there were lots that didn't wear shoes and prefer to run in bare feet.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th June 2026 10:47am
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school
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run
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rural
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cross-country
,
bare-feet
Dianne
ace
Here you are
@happypat
- this is more the usual amount of bare feet.... even in the middle of winter.
July 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, that would be the same situation here ;-)
July 2nd, 2026
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