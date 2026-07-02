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More bare feet by dide
Photo 4568

More bare feet

@happypat noticed on the other photo of cross country that kids were wearing shoes. This shot of the year 5 boys shows there were lots that didn't wear shoes and prefer to run in bare feet.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Dianne ace
Here you are @happypat - this is more the usual amount of bare feet.... even in the middle of winter.
July 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, that would be the same situation here ;-)
July 2nd, 2026  
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