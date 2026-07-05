Dry feet

We cycled from Kaikohe to Opua today - 50 km of very easy, slightly downhill, straight track. It was fun and we saw some lovely countryside along the way. We also had to catch a train for 5 km as access to this area has been denied for cyclists. A few parts were rather wet after lots of overnight rain. Chook perfected the technique of going really fast at the puddle, then keeping his feet well out of the way to keep them dry. Looked hilarious, but I must admit to using the same technique; which worked! We also had a yummy lunch in Kawakawa - Chook was very happy with a hot mince pie and marshmallow cake.