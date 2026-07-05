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Dry feet by dide
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Dry feet

We cycled from Kaikohe to Opua today - 50 km of very easy, slightly downhill, straight track. It was fun and we saw some lovely countryside along the way. We also had to catch a train for 5 km as access to this area has been denied for cyclists. A few parts were rather wet after lots of overnight rain. Chook perfected the technique of going really fast at the puddle, then keeping his feet well out of the way to keep them dry. Looked hilarious, but I must admit to using the same technique; which worked! We also had a yummy lunch in Kawakawa - Chook was very happy with a hot mince pie and marshmallow cake.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Joan Robillard ace
Oh to still have your balance how wonderful. Makes me envious.
July 5th, 2026  
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