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Photo 4579
The Tree/s jpg
These gorgeous trees were up high on a hill in Kaikohe. I am not sure if it started out as one tree or whether a few seedlings all grew up competing with each other. It is a pūriri and looked magnificent in the fog.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th July 2026 10:44am
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tree
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fog
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pūriri
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