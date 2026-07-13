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The Tree/s jpg by dide
Photo 4579

The Tree/s jpg

These gorgeous trees were up high on a hill in Kaikohe. I am not sure if it started out as one tree or whether a few seedlings all grew up competing with each other. It is a pūriri and looked magnificent in the fog.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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