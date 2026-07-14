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Photo 4580
Good mates
Tūī has had two puppies and they are now a week old. The kids just love them.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th July 2026 9:18am
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rural
,
puppy
,
farm
,
granddaughter
Babs
ace
So sweet
July 15th, 2026
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