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Photo 4582
Indoor morning
Another foggy day and we were reluctant to go outside, so out with the Lego for some construction time. When the sun came out later, we headed outside for a while.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th July 2026 11:15am
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games
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inside
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grandkids
Babs
ace
Lots of fun with Lego on a dull day
July 16th, 2026
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