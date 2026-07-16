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Indoor morning by dide
Photo 4582

Indoor morning

Another foggy day and we were reluctant to go outside, so out with the Lego for some construction time. When the sun came out later, we headed outside for a while.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Babs ace
Lots of fun with Lego on a dull day
July 16th, 2026  
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