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Photo 4583
A bit worn out
On the Twin Coast Cycle Trail, we went to some pretty remote areas. This little old abandoned cottage was next to the trail. I'll bet it could tell a few tales.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th July 2026 12:32pm
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rural
,
cottage
,
farm
,
horeke
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This old house certainly has many a tale to tell, A great find on your journeys , lovingly patched up at some time in its life ! now beyond repair - but great for the photographer ! fav
July 19th, 2026
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