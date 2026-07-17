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A bit worn out by dide
Photo 4583

A bit worn out

On the Twin Coast Cycle Trail, we went to some pretty remote areas. This little old abandoned cottage was next to the trail. I'll bet it could tell a few tales.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
This old house certainly has many a tale to tell, A great find on your journeys , lovingly patched up at some time in its life ! now beyond repair - but great for the photographer ! fav
July 19th, 2026  
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