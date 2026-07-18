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Horeke by dide
Photo 4584

Horeke

This sweet little church at the Mangungu Mission House has a lovely outlook over the Hokianga Harbour. It was the end point of day two of the Twin Coast Cycleway and a lovely place to finish.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view of the pristine little church in such beautiful surrounds ! Picture postcard perfect! fav
July 19th, 2026  
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