Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4584
Horeke
This sweet little church at the Mangungu Mission House has a lovely outlook over the Hokianga Harbour. It was the end point of day two of the Twin Coast Cycleway and a lovely place to finish.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4585
photos
151
followers
74
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th July 2026 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cycleway
,
horeke
,
mangungu-mission
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenic view of the pristine little church in such beautiful surrounds ! Picture postcard perfect! fav
July 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close