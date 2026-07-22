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Previous
Photo 4588
Off the bridge
Peeping through the railing of the old railway bridge was a cute wee waterfall. The river was a bit dirty looking after heaver overnight rain.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2026 10:05am
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twin-coast-cycleway
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