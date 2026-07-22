Previous
Off the bridge by dide
Photo 4588

Off the bridge

Peeping through the railing of the old railway bridge was a cute wee waterfall. The river was a bit dirty looking after heaver overnight rain.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact