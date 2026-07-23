Matariki Celebrations

What a busy and successful day at school today. We were celebrating Matariki (the Māori New Year). All classes were involved. We made seven loaves of bread and six crock pots of soup to share with our whanau (families) tonight at the celebration. Matariki is a time to share kai (food) and gather together to reflect on the year just gone and set goals for the next year. We had the fire pit and all the children had written onto stars, the things they were grateful for and goals for next year. Their stars were put into the fire pit and sent with the smoke and heat up into the sky. Unfortunately it was too cloudy for 'the starman' to show us his telescope. It was well worth all the effort to put it together.