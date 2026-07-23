Previous
Matariki Celebrations by dide
Photo 4589

Matariki Celebrations

What a busy and successful day at school today. We were celebrating Matariki (the Māori New Year). All classes were involved. We made seven loaves of bread and six crock pots of soup to share with our whanau (families) tonight at the celebration. Matariki is a time to share kai (food) and gather together to reflect on the year just gone and set goals for the next year. We had the fire pit and all the children had written onto stars, the things they were grateful for and goals for next year. Their stars were put into the fire pit and sent with the smoke and heat up into the sky. Unfortunately it was too cloudy for 'the starman' to show us his telescope. It was well worth all the effort to put it together.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact