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The new babies by dide
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The new babies

Josh bought some new calves. They are pretty small and skinny and need to be fed up. He's getting them to eat meal to try to get some condition onto them.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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