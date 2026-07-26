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Previous
Photo 4592
The new babies
Josh bought some new calves. They are pretty small and skinny and need to be fed up. He's getting them to eat meal to try to get some condition onto them.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th July 2026 10:28am
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rural
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farm
,
grandchildren
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calves
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