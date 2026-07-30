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Bottles by dide
Photo 4596

Bottles

Such a cool display of old bottles in the Kauri Museum at Matakoe.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Diana ace
Oh how beautiful, I love the bottom row of greens.
July 30th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is very cool. Such an appealing way to display them
July 30th, 2026  
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