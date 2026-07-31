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Photo 4597
Snow's farm
Another image from our cycle route up north. We cycled through an area called Snow's Farm and through a patch of gorgeous bush. I love all the ferns growing on the tree trunks.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th July 2026 11:28am
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trees
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ferns
,
twin-coast-trail
julia
ace
Love epiphytes and the friendly host trees..
August 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful !
August 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
trees will get me in every time
August 1st, 2026
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