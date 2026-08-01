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The old Mac by dide
Photo 4598

The old Mac

I love the shape and form of macrocarpa trees. I also know that they are shallow rooted and often blow down in big winds. This is one in Codlin Road, where I often do a cycling circuit. It's a beauty and I know that one day it won't be there...
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Maggiemae ace
You are right - a nicely balanced tree with a solid and strong trunk!
August 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty, and BIG !
August 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fantastic tree - nature really is better than anything we can come up with
August 1st, 2026  
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