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Photo 4601
Puppies
The puppies are growing inquisitive and starting to explore. They look pretty cute out on the grass, trying to run around like little fat sausages on stubby legs!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd August 2026 7:23am
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puppies
,
grandson
Brigette
ace
cute!!
August 4th, 2026
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